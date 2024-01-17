McAllen police search for robbery suspect

McAllen police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole merchandise and money from a business.

McAllen Police Department Spokesperson Olivia Lopez said officers responded to a robbery at the 1200 block of north 23rd Street.

Lopez said 28-year-old John Alex Figueroa entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise and money.

A warrant has been issued for Figueroa.

He's described as 5'9, about 219 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.