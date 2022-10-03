McAllen police searching for man accused of deadly conduct

Photo credit: McAllen PD

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man accused of displaying a weapon, according to a news release from the department.

Several arrest warrants were issued for Pedro Ortiz IV, 21, by the McAllen Municipal Court for deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor.

On Sept. 30, at approximately 2:48 p.m., police responded to the area of the 2200 block of S. 10th Street in reference to a disturbance.

Police say Ortiz IV displayed a weapon and left the area.

Ortiz IV is five feet, eight inches tall, weighs about 212 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Those with any information on Ortiz IV's whereabouts are asked to call the McAllen Crime Stopper at 956-687-8477.