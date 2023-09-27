McAllen police searching for man wanted on deadly conduct charge

McAllen police are searching for a man who allegedly discharged a firearm in a neighborhood on September 24 at around 2 a.m.

Police say they were dispatched to the 100 block of South 16th Street in reference to a disturbance.

They said a suspect, identified as 20-year-old Gabriel Amaya Jr., discharged a firearm and then left the area.

It is unclear why Amaya discharged his firearm, but no injuries have been reported.

A warrant was issued for Amaya. He is wanted for deadly conduct and discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities.

Amaya is described as 5'09, about 280 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.