McAllen police searching for suspect in aggravated robbery investigation

Photo credit: McAllen Police Department

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in an aggravated robbery investigation.

Police say the aggravated robbery was reported on Nov. 25 at about 2:30 a.m. and occurred on the 5900 block of State Highway 107.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a light complexion. He was about 5"9" and weighed about 180 pounds.

The image of the suspect was captured on surveillance camera.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS.