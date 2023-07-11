McAllen police searching for suspect wanted for murder
The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 35-year-old Julio Diaz, who is wanted for murder.
The incident happened Monday night at the 100 block of North 11th Street in McAllen.
Authorities received a call about a shooting. The caller said they heard "a loud pop and then someone moaning in pain", according to a news release.
When officers arrived, the shooter had fled the scene, and they found a male, identified as 55-year-old Robert Wise, on the floor bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound. Wise was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, according to the release.
Diaz is described as 5'8, between 180–200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.
