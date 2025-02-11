McAllen police seeking suspect in credit card abuse investigation

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 33-year-old man they identified in a news release as a “suspect in multiple credit card abuse case investigations.”

Amaury Carralero Rodriguez is suspected to have fraudulently obtained and used credit card information in collaborated efforts with others, according to a news release.

Multiple credit card transactions occurred in McAllen at different locations in December 2024, the news release stated.

Rodriguez is wanted on multiple counts of credit card abuse and engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with the investigation, police said.

Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic male weighing about 160 pounds, about 5’ 3” in height, has black hair and brown eyes, and a last known address in Edinburg.

Those with any information on Amaury Carralero Rodriguez’s location are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.