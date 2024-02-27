McAllen police sergeant faces family violence charge in Dallas

A McAllen police sergeant was arrested and charged with family violence in Dallas on Feb. 24.

McAllen police spokesperson Olivia Lopez said Sgt. Ismael Cruz was arrested on a charge of assault contact family violence.

Lopez said Cruz was off-duty and in Dallas with family at the time of the arrest.

Cruz was ordered to report the arrest to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and to the McAllen Police Department.

Lopez said the McAllen Police Department has "initiated an administrative investigation" and Cruz has been placed on restricted duty.

Cruz gas served the McAllen Police Department for 25 years, a news release stated.