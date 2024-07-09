x

McAllen police to send officers to the Republican National Convention

3 hours 2 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, July 09 2024 Jul 9, 2024 July 09, 2024 12:08 PM July 09, 2024 in News - Local

The McAllen Police Department will be sending officers to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The convention takes place from July 15 to July 18. The city of McAllen says the assignment will not impact local services.

The convention is where former President Donald Trump is expected to be officially named as the Republican nominee for president; he's also expected to announce his running mate.

