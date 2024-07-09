McAllen police to send officers to the Republican National Convention
The McAllen Police Department will be sending officers to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
The convention takes place from July 15 to July 18. The city of McAllen says the assignment will not impact local services.
The convention is where former President Donald Trump is expected to be officially named as the Republican nominee for president; he's also expected to announce his running mate.
More News
News Video
-
Teen driver accused of causing 18-wheeler crash issued a $50,000 bond
-
Made in the 956: A look back at some favorite stories from...
-
Smart Living: Turning failures into teachable moments
-
Real estate group renovating three historic buildings in Brownsville
-
McAllen police to send officers to the Republican National Convention