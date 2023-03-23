McAllen residents complain of strange odor in water

After viewers reached out to Channel 5 News to report a strange smell in the water in south McAllen, we reached out for answers.

The city of McAllen says everything is normal after an error at the city's south water plant caused the smell.

“We had a small amount of water that was introduced to the south water treatment plant that was more or less stagnant water,” McAllen Public Utility General Manager Martin Vega said. “It was processed at the south water plant. It's very clean, it goes through the whole filtration process, disinfection process, but it did have some odor to it."

Vega added that the water was never in any way contaminated by bacteria or contaminants, and the smell and color were an aesthetic issue.

Watch the video above for the full story.