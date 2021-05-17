McAllen student recognized after reading over 2 million words this school year
A McAllen middle school student received a special surprise on Sunday.
Valerie Godoy has read more than two million words this school year.
To reward her, McDonalds let Valerie take home arcade-style video-games for a week.
Valerie's mom, Daniela Godoy, says the 6t -grader is rarely seen without a book glued to her hand.
“It’s very difficult to find her without a book,” Godoy said. “Every day, all day, she’s reading a book, all night. Sometimes, we have to go into her room at 3 in the morning and she’s reading.”
Godoy was also chosen by McAllen ISD’s top Accelerated Reader of the school year.
More News
News Video
-
DPS investigating deadly rollover crash near Hargill
-
Consumer Reports: Saving on auto repairs
-
McAllen student recognized after reading over 2 million words this school year
-
'Tax people out of their homes': Rise in property value impacts Mission...
-
Photographer's Perspective: Using different cameras to capture the moment