McAllen student recognized after reading over 2 million words this school year

A McAllen middle school student received a special surprise on Sunday.

Valerie Godoy has read more than two million words this school year.

To reward her, McDonalds let Valerie take home arcade-style video-games for a week.

Valerie's mom, Daniela Godoy, says the 6t -grader is rarely seen without a book glued to her hand.

“It’s very difficult to find her without a book,” Godoy said. “Every day, all day, she’s reading a book, all night. Sometimes, we have to go into her room at 3 in the morning and she’s reading.”

Godoy was also chosen by McAllen ISD’s top Accelerated Reader of the school year.