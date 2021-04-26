McAllen to administer 2,000 Moderna doses at COVID-19 vaccine clinic
The city of McAllen will administer 2,000 Moderna vaccines at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Friday, April 30.
The clinic will take place at the McAllen Convention Center located at 700 Convention Center boulevard and will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until all supplies run out.
There is no pre-registration required to receive the Moderna vaccine. However, McAllen officials encourage to residents to download the Hidalgo County registration documents, fill them out and bring them to the clinic to allow the clinic to run efficiently.
Click here to download the forms.
Vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Please note the following updated entrance directions:
- Entrance is through 29th St. and Col. Plummer Drive (Galveston Ave.) at light
- Follow Col. Plummer Drive to the right to the west side of the McAllen Convention Center
- Parking and entrance for the clinic will be on the west side of the McAllen Convention Center
