McAllen to host second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The McAllen Convention Center will be the site of a second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Thursday, April 22.

The clinic, located at 700 convention Center Boulevard, will start at 8 a.m. for those who received their first dose of the vaccine at that same location on Thursday, March 25.

2nd Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic: ?? For those who received 1st dose March 25 ??? April 22 ??McAllen Convention Center:... Posted by City of McAllen TX Government on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Parking and entrance for the clinic will be on the west side of the McAllen Convention Center and those getting vaccinated are asked to enter through the intersection of 29th Street and Col. Plummer Drive (Galveston Ave.)

Vaccines will be administered by nurses with the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department and McAllen school district.