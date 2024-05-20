Medical Breakthroughs: Finding new ways to treat, prevent concussions in kids

Traumatic brain injuries, or concussions, are very common among athletes.

According to the CDC, there were over two million in 2022.

From falls on the playground to collisions during sports activities, head injuries are on the rise, especially among young athletes, sparking calls for action.

"We understand that there's a risk associated with these sports, but we see the benefit much clearer, and so, I think there's, sort of balance of people looking at. Do they want to have their kids engaged in these sports?" Midwest Orthopedics at Rush Director of the Concussion Program Elizabeth Pieroth said.

Many sports organizations and schools are now implementing concussion protocols to better protect their athletes.

However, the responsibility ultimately falls on parents to advocate for their children's safety and make informed decisions about their participation in contact sports.

"There have been new technologies for reducing concussions. As an example, there have been great improvements in the helmets that are used across sports, that the technology that we're using is improving that," Pieroth said.

As concussions continue to impact children across the country, it's imperative for parents, educators, and policymakers to work together to prioritize the safety and well-being of our youngest generation.

Pieroth says even with the advancement of technology, there will never be a concussion-proof helmet for sports.