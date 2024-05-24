Medical Breakthroughs: New procedure treats the root cause of bunions

Paul Wilson finds his joy in running, and says he’s done over 25 marathons.

“The longest run I’ve ever done solo is the 55 miles,” Wilson said.

Wilson even turned his passion into a mission.

When his newborn son underwent lifesaving surgery, he created an annual ultra-marathon run to raise money for the hospital that saved his son's life. But that marathon was sidelined by severe pain in his left foot caused by a bunion.

Traditional surgery requires the bone on the side of the toe to be shaved off. Recovery can be long and painful, and there's a 70% chance of recurrence.

Now, surgeon Hiram Carrasquillo at the Jacksonville Orthopedic Institute is using a new lapiplasty 3D bunion correction procedure cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to get to the root of the problem.

Six weeks after surgery, Wilson was wearing shoes. This year, he ran in the race he started.

The lapiplasty procedure has also shown a low recurrence rate. Studies show up to 99% of patients do not have a recurrence of the bunion 17 months after the surgery.

Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction is generally covered by most insurances and Medicare.

Watch the video above for the full story.