Medical Breakthroughs: Research being conducted on brain tsunami's

A brain tsunami is something a person can get it if they get hit in the head too hard.

These brain tsunami's, or spreading depolarizations, happen in people who have suffered a traumatic brain injury, or TBI.

"We're finding out is a likely culprit in more and more diseases than we ever thought imaginable. It's kind of like the hidden iceberg below the surface," Neuroscientist Jed Hartings said.

After a TBI, brain cells can begin to short circuit and die. For the first time ever, researchers at the University of Cincinnati have found a way to diagnose and test tsunami's to prevent more.

"This has actually been revolutionary in terms of how we think about how we treat brain injury patients," Neurosurgeon Laura Ngwenya said.

Ngwenya is using the same technology they currently use to monitor TBI patients, but with a new algorithm.

"We place an electrode strip on the surface of the brain, and this allows us to detect seizure activity, but it also allows us to detect these abnormal brain tsunami's," Ngwenya said.

Researchers found the drug Ketamine can stop the wave.

Also, doctors can monitor blood pressure and body temperature to prevent spreading depolarizations.

Brain tsunami's, or spreading depolarizations, can happen continuously for up to a couple of days in traumatic brain injury patients or continue on and off up to two weeks after a severe injury.

There is currently no standard of care for spreading depolarizations, but doctors hope after a larger clinical trial, they will be able to create one.