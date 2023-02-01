Medical debt under $500 now excluded from credit reports

There is relief coming to some people with medical debt on their credit reports.

The three major credit bureaus — Experian, Transunion and Equifax — are no longer including medical collections under $500 on credit reports.

The medical debt won't be automatically removed from your credit report, you will still have to dispute it to get it removed.

It's a dispute one Valley credit expert says is worth fighting.

This new rule does not mean your debt is forgiven, as you’ll still have to pay it off.

