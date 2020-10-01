Medical doctor answers questions on COVID-19 vs. Flu

A health expert answers frequently asked questions about this year's upcoming flu season amid pandemic.

Dr. Michael Dobbs, the chief medical officer at UTRGV said getting your flu vaccine this year is very important, especially because COVID-19 and the flu can bring similar symptoms.

“We’re going to see a lot of cases this fall and this winter of doctors sitting there scratching their heads saying I wonder if they have the flu or if they have COVID, because they sure do look an awful a lot alike,” Dobbs said.

