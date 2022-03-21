Medical examiner expected to testify in deadly Palmview H-E-B shooting trial
The murder trial for a man accused of gunning down his co-workers at a Palmview H-E-B in 2016 continues Monday.
Raul Lopez is facing eight charges, including murder and three counts of attempted murder. So far, more than 10 witnesses have testified – including three survivors who were also shot – on Nov. 28, 2016.
A pharmacy employee who called 911 and rendered aid on her injured coworkers has also testified.
RELATED: Defense attorneys calls for mistrial in trial of accused Palmview H-E-B shooter
Lopez has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His defense called for a mistrial after an overnight manager testified what he remembered based on personal notes he says he wrote down following the shooting.
Judge Fernando Mancias ultimately denied the request for a mistrial.
On Monday, the prosecution will call experts to the stand, including the doctor who performed the victim's autopsy.
