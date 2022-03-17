Defense attorneys calls for mistrial in trial of accused Palmview H-E-B shooter

Defense attorneys for the man accused of killing one person after shooting at his coworkers at an H-E-B in Palmview in 2016 are moving for a mistrial.

Raul Lopez is pleading insanity in the deadly shooting.

Store manager Manuel Gonzalez was called to the stand Thursday and said his testimony was based on notes he took of the night of the shooting.

Gonzalez said a central H-E-B security service told him after the shooting that surveillance video showed Lopez as the shooter.

The defense said the notes were not provided to them for discovery.

"That information was not provided to the defense.” defense attorney Oscar Rene Flores said.

“In order to have properly cross-examined this last witness, that information was crucial and critical. And we were deprived of that information prior to cross-examination, another surprise, and rendered ourselves ineffective. And the unfortunate part now is that the jury has been tainted by this idea that now we have an eyewitness who has information through hearsay from someone else that's that saw some video somewhere that identified my client as the shooter."

Judge Fernando Mancias denied that request.

A pharmacy employee and a witness who compiled the security footage of the shooter from H-E-B to hand over to police also testified in court.

Three other men who were shot at survived the shooting.

The trial will continue on Monday, March 21 with expert witnesses expected to take the stand.

