Medical Personnel Trained Prior to Hysteria from Weekend Robbery Attempt
MCALLEN – Medical response teams are important in situations like Saturday’s attempted robbery.
Staff training helped one company that was on the scene at La Plaza Mall.
Med-Care EMS crews are regularly trained with local police, fire departments and schools.
KRGV’s Christian Von Preysing explains the protocol they took when a distress call came into their call center.
Two people were taken to the emergency room for anxiety. No injuries were reported.
Watch the video above for the full story.
