Medical Personnel Trained Prior to Hysteria from Weekend Robbery Attempt

5 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Monday, July 30 2018 Jul 30, 2018 July 30, 2018 6:39 PM July 30, 2018 in News

MCALLEN – Medical response teams are important in situations like Saturday’s attempted robbery.  

Staff training helped one company that was on the scene at La Plaza Mall.

Med-Care EMS crews are regularly trained with local police, fire departments and schools.

KRGV’s Christian Von Preysing explains the protocol they took when a distress call came into their call center.

Two people were taken to the emergency room for anxiety. No injuries were reported.

Watch the video above for the full story.

