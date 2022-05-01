Medical professionals speak on limb care, preventing amputation due to diabetes

Medical professionals gathered at Knapp Medical Center on Saturday in Weslaco to learn more about diabetes wound care.

Obesity and diabetes are the main contributing factors to the loss of a foot.

"These problems that we are talking about today are preventable," said wound care specialist Dr. Alejandro Hernandez.

RELATED: Heart of the Valley: Importance of limb care for diabetes patients

Doctors and nurse practitioners say the most important thing you can do if you're at risk is check your feet. You may not feel a change, but you may be able to see it.

"Like changes in coloration, presence of ulcers, calluses that should not be in your feet, or pain,” said Dr. Maria Aguinaga. “Sometimes arterial disease starts just with pain."

Experts recommend the following tips to stay healthy: