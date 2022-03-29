x

Melissa Lucio's attorneys file complaint against state over First Amendment rights

7 hours 51 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, March 29 2022 Mar 29, 2022 March 29, 2022 9:48 AM March 29, 2022 in News - Local

Melissa Lucio's attorneys have filed a complaint against the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

They say state policies against audible prayer and touching immediately before an execution violate Lucio's First Amendment rights.

RELATED: Lawmakers express support in halting execution of Melissa Lucio  

Last week, a similar case was heard by the U.S. Supreme Court, which found that inmates' rights had been violated.

Lucio is on death row for killing her 2-year-old daughter back in 2007. She has maintained her innocence.

RELATED: Legal team for Melissa Lucio files application for clemency  

Lucio's execution date is scheduled for April 27. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days