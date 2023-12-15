Members of McAllen auto theft ring identified

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating eight individuals they identified as members of an auto theft ring.

The auto theft ring is believed to have ties to Mexico, according to a Friday news release.

They eight individuals were identified as:

Josue Alejandro “Pipo” Rodriguez-Martinez

Jose Salvador Flores

Brisa Kareli Ortega Coronado

Victor Eduardo Rincon-Ruiz

Edgar Guadalupe Osollo-Ramos

Stephany Perez

Alam Anthony Ramirez

“Flako”

Rodriguez-Martinez is facing auto theft charges, while Flores and Coronado are wanted on an auto theft charge, according to the release.

The remaining five individuals are persons of interest in auto theft investigations, the release stated.

Those with information on the location of the suspects are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.