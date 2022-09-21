Memorial service held for victims of 1989 school bus accident in Alton

A special memorial service was held Wednesday to remember the lives lost in a September 1989 school bus accident in Alton.

Students and staff at Alton Memorial Jr. High gathered at the campus garden set up to honor the 21 students who died 33 years ago.

The Mission CISD students were on a school bus that was hit by a Dr. Pepper truck, causing the bus to fall into a water filled caliche pit.

There were a total of 81 passengers on the bus.

The accident remains the worst school bus accident in the state.