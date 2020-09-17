Mental health problems during the pandemic could be the next crisis
The National Institute of Mental health is warning that a historic wave of mental health problems could be out next crisis.
Dr. Francisco Torres, a psychiatrist/medical director said all the professional associations have been forecasting that this will be a problem after the pandemic.
“Yes we have been seeing a lot of people struggling with an increase in anxiety and depression,” Torres said.
