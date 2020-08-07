Mental relaxation techniques for frontline workers

Due to the overwhelming amount of new coronavirus cases in the Rio Grande Valley, one health care professional and her organization created a program of techniques to help frontline professionals with stress.

Emergency physician Betzaida Gonzalez Valentin along with her organization B & R Emergency gave out over 4,000 relaxation techniques programs called " lifting up the rescuers souls" which is designed to clip on a lanyard.

"Sometimes you have to take a break and go to the bathroom and cry just because every day is stressful, because their is too may patients or you have what you feel you need to make this patient better," Valentin said.

