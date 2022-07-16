Mercedes community pool in need of lifeguards, residents wanting more pool days

With record summer temperatures on the rise across the Valley, many families are looking for a place to cool down.

One of those place is the Mercedes Community Pool.

The pool is only open once a week for three hours, on Fridays, and many residents are asking why.

"The city that built something that was supposed to be for the community, for them, has restrictions on when they can use this," resident Dalia Pena said.

"I understood that we were paying thousands and thousands of dollars to keep the pool circulating, to keep it clean, and we're not using it?', resident Velda Garcia said. Why spend money on something that we're not going to use?"

For weeks, the city has kept a job posting up on its parks and recreation website, hoping to attract more lifeguards. So far, no applications have been submitted yet for the open positions, leaving the city in a pool personnel shortage.

"This goes back to the amount of resources. Even if I were to post tomorrow, I can't get enough lifeguards," Mercedes City Manager Alberto Perez said.

