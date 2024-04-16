Mercedes ISD asks voters to approve $48 million bond for district repairs

Campuses across Mercedes Independent School District are in need of repairs, and the school board president is asking voters to decide on a bond to help foot the bill for improvements.

Taxpayers who do not have a homestead exemption, Mercedes ISD School Board President Marcos Garcia, said residents could see a $1.25 increase for every $100 of their property value.

The school board says money for the more than $48 million bond, if approved, would help improve district facilities.

"The goal with this bond is not to put any money into our deficit," Garcia said. "So that we can one sustain our district and hopefully find ways to balance our budget over the next year or so."

The district has a two-page breakdown on what they plan on using the bond for, which includes safety upgrades, a new gym, roof repairs and millions in school renovations.

