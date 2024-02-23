Mercedes police: Barricaded suspect was wanted on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender

A 54-year-old man was detained Friday morning after barricading himself in an apartment with his girlfriend and her 8-year-old child, according to Mercedes police Chief Frank Sanchez.

The suspect, identified as Jesse Chavez, had an active warrant for his arrest on a charge of failing to report as a sex offender, an investigator with the Mercedes Police Department said while speaking to the media following the incident.

Police responded to the Anacuitas Manor Apartments at 1100 Anacuitas St. at around 8 a.m. after a man reportedly dragged a woman into an apartment and barricaded himself there, Sanchez said.

The Weslaco Police Department and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT provided assistance. Chavez was taken into custody at around 10:40 a.m.

Chavez was identified as the woman’s boyfriend. She and her son were medically cleared at the scene, Sanchez added.

Chavez will be arraigned on Saturday morning on charges of continuous violence against family, terroristic threat family violence and failure to report as a sex offender.