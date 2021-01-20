Mercedes police officer fired after being arrested on public intoxication charge

KRGV File Photo

A Mercedes police officer was arrested Monday on a public intoxication charge after having a verbal argument with his wife at a Dollar General, the Mercedes Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Police say they received a call at about 5:15 p.m. from officer Jesus Ramirez asking to be picked up in Weslaco after having a verbal argument with his wife.

When officers heard yelling in the background, they notified their supervisor, according to the release.

Police say they later located Ramirez displaying signs of being intoxicated at a Stripes convenience store in Mercedes.

Ramirez was then transported to the Weslaco Police Department, where he was booked for public intoxication, a Class C Misdemeanor.

Police learned Ramirez had been drinking in Mexico with his wife and another family member, according to the release.

Ramirez was fired as a police officer for the city of Mercedes and has an appearance date set in municipal court, the news release states.

The Progeso Police Department is assisting in the investigation.