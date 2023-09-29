Mercedes rancher earns ‘Hidalgo County Cowboy’ title

For as long as he can remember, Teo Martinez has worked with livestock animals.

His love and knowledge for animals is what got Channel 5 News to dub him as the “Hidalgo County Cowboy” years ago, Martinez recalled.

The Mercedes rancher is not your average cowboy. Martinez works with police and the sheriff's office on livestock issues.

It's not just law enforcement that trusts him, local ranchers also call on him, Martinez said.

He cares for the runaway and injured animals until their owners pick them up, a compassion he said he got from his father.

Martinez left his ranch in Veracruz, Mexico, in 1983. He came to Mercedes and showcased his animals at livestock shows for a decade and sponsored the Future Farmers of America team.

During that time, Martinez kept rounding up lost livestock.

Now, he dedicates his time to just being Hidalgo County's cowboy, and working in Willacy County.

“I do it because I love to do it,” Martinez said. “It's not a job.”

Watch the video above for the full story.