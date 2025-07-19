Mercedes star catcher Ashley De Leon signs to play at East Texas Baptist University

Mercedes catcher Ashley De Leon signed her letter of intent to play softball at East Texas Baptist University on Thursday evening.

De Leon has helped her team win three bi-district championships during her time in high school. She also totaled 45 home runs in route to three first team All-District selections at catcher, two district MVPs, and two Offensive Player of the Year awards.

"I'm super excited, I've been waiting for this day for like forever," De Leon said of her signing. "I'm just glad it finally got here. I know deep down I'm still going to be a Tiger in college so I'm taking a little part of home over there so it still feels like I'm still here."