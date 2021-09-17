x

Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border

7 hours 46 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, September 17 2021 Sep 17, 2021 September 17, 2021 10:23 AM September 17, 2021 in News
Source: https://apnews.com/
By: The Associated Press
Photo credit: MGN Online

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soldiers and police killed 9 suspected gunmen in shootouts near the U.S. border Thursday.

The government of the northern border state of Coahuila said state police officers came under fire while patrolling a dirt road southwest of the border city of Nuevo Laredo. 

The state said that soldiers were called in for reinforcement and that they pursued and killed the attackers following a confrontation. 

Of the two vehicles found at the scene, one was a truck fitted with homemade steel-plate armor. Such trucks, known as "monsters," are often used by drug gangs in the region. 

The state government said 10 weapons were found at the scene, including a .50-caliber sniper rifle. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days