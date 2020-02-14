Michigan couple sues airline after getting kicked off flight

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A Michigan couple is suing American Airlines for discrimination after they were removed from a flight because the airline said the Orthodox Jewish couple smelled bad. Yehuda Yosef Adler, Jennie Adler and their then-19-month old daughter kicked off a Jan. 23, 2019, flight from Miami to Detroit by a gate agent. The Detroit Free Press reports that the lawsuit, filed Jan. 28 in a Texas federal court, alleges the agent said he knew Orthodox Jews only showered once per week. The Texas based airline issued a statement Thursday reiterating claims that several passengers and crew members complained about Yehuda Adler's odor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.