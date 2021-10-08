Migrant advocates petition for end of Title 42

Migrants and lawyers are asking for an end to Title 42—and they've sent that petition to an international human rights panel.

Advocates say sending migrants back to their home countries is doing more harm than good.

A Jamaican woman is currently stuck in Tijuana, Mexico, looking to get asylum in the U.S.

"But I'm afraid that if we go to the ports of entry or even cross the border, we will be immediately deported to Jamaica and killed," the woman said.

As a member of the LGBTQ community, she and her partner say they have evidence showing the verbal and physical abuse they've received from family and strangers back home due to their sexual orientation.

"Her uncle said to her once that he was going to beat the gay out of her,” the woman said.

Several attorneys and organizations have asked the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to issue precautionary measures against the U.S., which would ask for the end of the use of Title 42 as a health directive used to keep the border closed for health reasons.

"Is that it act, and that it urge the United States to stop these dangers, to stop forcing people to return to situations where their lives are at risk,” said James Cavallaro, a law school professor at Yale.

Last week, President Biden's health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN he found no reason for the Centers and Disease Control and Prevention to continue to implement Title 42.

"My feeling has always been that focusing on immigrants - expelling them or what have you - is not solution to an outbreak," Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Nicole Ramos, an activist with Al Otro Lado, said Title 42 is being misused.

"Title 42 is not a public health policy,” Ramos said. “It is genocide, and it is happening in our name."

The human rights panel that received this request is part of the organization of American States. Many of the migrants that cross the border are from countries that are members of that organization.