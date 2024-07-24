Judge denies state’s request to depose members of Catholic Charities RGV

KRGV file photo

A state district judge ruled that the Texas Attorney General’s Office cannot depose members of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. The state sought to look for any signs that the non-profit broke the law during its operations.

The judge’s ruling came on Wednesday, one week after attorneys with the attorney general's office and the non-profit made their arguments in district court.

The attorney general’s office said during a July 17 hearing that they’re following the governor's request to look for any signs that the non-profit, and others like it, broke the law.

PREVIOUS STORY: Texas AG’s office seeking to investigate Catholic Charities RGV

At the hearing, they sought approval from District Judge Bobby Flores to depose a member of Catholic Charities RGV.

Flores denied the request on Wednesday.

“Upon consideration of the petition and the response and objections, as well as all applicable law, the arguments of counsel, and all timely filed pleadings and evidence, the court is of the opinion that the petition be denied,” a Wednesday filing signed by Flores states.

The attempt to depose members of the non-profit comes as the Associated Press reports Texas is widening investigations into aid organizations along the U.S.-Mexico border over claims that nonprofits are helping migrants illegally enter the country.

READ MORE: How Texas is still investigating migrant aid groups on the border after a judge's scathing order

Catholic Charities of the RGV said they've already provided over 100 pages of records and sworn written statements by the director of Catholic Charities of the RGV to the state.