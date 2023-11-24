Migrants at McAllen respite center experience first Thanksgiving

For many migrants at the Catholic Charities Respite Center in McAllen, the Thanksgiving meal they received Thursday was their first taste of America.

The meal prepared for them by volunteers at the center was the first time many of the migrants — most of whom just arrived to America — experienced Thanksgiving.

Many migrants said the food was unfamiliar for them, but they expressed thanks for receiving it.

The tables may be full, but the plates are being emptied by the people who are receiving a fresh start in a new country.

