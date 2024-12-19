Military uncle surprises niece at San Benito elementary school

Christmas came early for a San Benito elementary student at the sight of one of her favorite people.

Raegan Lane Guerra ran into the arms of her uncle, 18-year-old Mark Santillan, who has been away for two months stationed in Atlanta, Georgia.

Students at Rangerville Elementary School packed the cafeteria to help celebrate their classmate's reunion.

Santillan says he has a close relationship with his niece.

"I'm her uncle, her favorite uncle as a matter of fact," Santillan said.

Their bond holding strong since he's been away.

"Whenever we do a phone call, I'll call my mom, she always comes and takes the phone from her, and she'll always be telling me how much she loves me and how much she misses me," Santillan said.

He's now looking forward to making more memories with his niece. Santillan will be home for two weeks, and he's already got plans in place.