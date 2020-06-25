Milk distribution event to be held in Peñitas

A statewide milk distribution event will be held in Peñitas on Thursday.

Molina Healthcare of Texas and Project Farm Link will be hosting the event starting at 8 a.m. at the Peñitas Food Pantry located on South Main Street.

Households will be limited to two gallons of milk while supplies last.

The organizations plan to keep giving to Rio Grande Valley families through December.

Molina Healthcare of Texas and Project Farm Link plan to distribute 70,000 gallons of milk throughout the state, with 5,000 of the gallons going to Valley families.

