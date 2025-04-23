x

Missing man in Mission has been found

Missing man in Mission has been found
6 hours 36 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, April 23 2025 Apr 23, 2025 April 23, 2025 11:56 AM April 23, 2025 in News - Local

The Mission Police Department has confirmed that the missing 60-year-old man has been found.

Rolando Garcia, 60, was last seen in the area of Conway Road and Interstate Highway 2 at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was found on Wednesday afternoon.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days