Missing man in Mission has been found
The Mission Police Department has confirmed that the missing 60-year-old man has been found.
Rolando Garcia, 60, was last seen in the area of Conway Road and Interstate Highway 2 at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
He was found on Wednesday afternoon.
