Mission approves controlled firework test for proposed 4th of July celebration

MISSION – Fourth of July fireworks coming soon to the skies over Mission in February. This is despite a ban currently in place.

Ordinance § 66-3 is a code place back in the 1970’s banning fireworks. Local business owners want to change that for at least one night to bring back the money, they claim, other cities are taking.

On Independence Day, cities across the Rio Grande Valley light up the skies with their own firework show, attracting hundreds of people.

The proposed holiday celebration is called “Bringing It Back Home”. Vendors, music and bouncy houses are just some of the activities presented to the city. The big finale: fireworks. Yet, the current ordinance prohibits fireworks.

A variance request was filed and approved to allow at the end of the month a controlled test of firework shells.

