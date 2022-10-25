Mission CISD staff members participate in Narcan training
Mission Consolidated Independent School District held a Narcan training Monday.
The training was hosted by a member of DHR-Health and the group CPR plus.
Twelve Mission CISD nurses and two athletic trainers participated in the training.
"This life-saving trauma course is going to enable our medical employees to deal with any traumatic event," MCISD Superintendent Carol G. Perez said.
Participants also learned how to administer Narcan.
