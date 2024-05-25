Mission CISD student-run newsroom launches Spanish language newscast

For the last 22 years, the student-run broadcast newsroom at Mission Veterans Memorial High School aired in English.

Earlier this year, the newsroom launched a Spanish language newscast to provide Spanish-speaking students the opportunity to participate.

According to newsroom director Mark Morris, the Spanish-language broadcast airs simultaneously to the English-language newscast.

Both broadcasts air every school day at the school’s YouTube channel at 9:10 a.m.

Nate Ortiz, a graphic designer, says the newscasts allow student media members to add more skills to their resumes for the real world.

Beyond working in different languages, the students are encouraged to try every role a newsroom has to offer — from anchoring, writing scripts and running the cameras.

“It's helped teach me multiple things, not to just be focused on one,” Ortiz said. “So with knowing multiple things, even if we're short-staffed, there's always someone that can do it."

Watch the video above for the full story.