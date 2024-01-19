Mission CISD students learn about the medical field through STHS conference

Mission Junior High School students interested in a career in the medical field participated in a Friday conference hosted by South Texas Health System.

It’s a first for Mission CISD and their students.

“We are looking to push our students into the health care industry since it is one of the greatest needs here in the Rio Grande Valley,” Mission CISD career and technical education Director Gerardo González said.

It’s a need South Texas Health System says is increasing among its 11 facilities.

South Texas Health System spokesman Tom Castañeda said they wanted to show students the ins and outs of the job, along with the different choices.

“A lot of the time, students only think about careers and nursing or as physicians, but there are a lot of other careers that are available here in healthcare setting,” Castañeda said.

Mission CISD middle school students will attend two more of these conferences next week.

Watch the video above for the full story.