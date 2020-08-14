Mission code enforcement sifts through garbage to catch people responsible for illegal dumping

When people dump their trash on vacant property in Mission, the city doesn't just clean up the mess — it attempts to track down the people responsible.

City workers recently cleaned up piles of trash near the intersection of Francisco Avenue and East 2 Mile Line.

Along with hauling away the trash, they sifted through the garbage looking for clues. They found a box with a person's name and address.

"Sometimes they don't expect us to go the extra mile," said Irasema Dimas, a code enforcement supervisor for the city.

People caught improperly disposing of trash may be cited.

Illegal dumping is normally a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500. People who dump large amounts of trash, however, may be charged with more serious offenses.

Watch the video for the full story.