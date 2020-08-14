x

Mission code enforcement sifts through garbage to catch people responsible for illegal dumping

By: Monica De Anda

When people dump their trash on vacant property in Mission, the city doesn't just clean up the mess — it attempts to track down the people responsible.

City workers recently cleaned up piles of trash near the intersection of Francisco Avenue and East 2 Mile Line.

Along with hauling away the trash, they sifted through the garbage looking for clues. They found a box with a person's name and address.

"Sometimes they don't expect us to go the extra mile," said Irasema Dimas, a code enforcement supervisor for the city.

People caught improperly disposing of trash may be cited.

Illegal dumping is normally a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500. People who dump large amounts of trash, however, may be charged with more serious offenses.

