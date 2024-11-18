Mission EDC CEO appointed to serve on TxDOT committees

To help make decisions on freight traffic and border trade, the Texas Department of Transportation chose a Rio Grande Valley leader.

Teclo Garcia serves as the CEO of the Mission Economic Development Corporation. His job is to bring more businesses to Mission, and the Valley as a region.

Garcia was recently appointed to the two committees to advise TxDOT on projects impacting truck traffic and trade.

“There needs to be more technology along our roads, there needs to be more sort of cohesiveness with the private sector and the public sector in terms of traffic and bridge hours,” Garcia said.

