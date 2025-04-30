Mission Fire Department no longer concerned about burn out a year after transitioning to fire, EMS system

Firefighters in Mission say their burn-out concerns are now resolved.

April marks a year since the Mission Fire Department transitioned to both a fire and EMS based system.

As previously reported, the department was worried about staffing.

The fire chief says they've since hired nine people and three more are on the way.

"When we have more personnel we are going to be able to provide more of a rotation basis between our personnel jumping on the engine and going back on the box so it gives them more rest. We are excited about that because in the beginning that was an issue we had, and it seems like those issues are being ironed out," Mission Fire Chief Mike Silva said.

Silva says a new schedule was also created to help with rotation.

The city estimated it would cost taxpayers $3.6 million to operate the dual system during in the first year. The estimated cost for the second year has yet to be determined.