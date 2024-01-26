Mission Fire Department takes over city’s EMS services

Mission city leaders officially ended their contract with their previous EMS provider, paving the way for the city’s fire department to take over.

“We are taking that next step, taking control of the reins so we can control our services within our city,” Mission fire Chief Adrian Garcia said.

Three ambulances are already parked at different fire stations throughout the city.

Each ambulance is worth more than $300,000, and was paid for with federal funds.

The city if working on getting a fourth ambulance from Hidalgo County for $10 per month.

“In addition to that, we also have partnered up with interlocal mutual aid agreements with surrounding EMS services to help supplement in case we have a bad day,” Garcia said.

The city is also planning to hire three more firefighters to certify them as EMTs.

Plans are also in the works to open a sixth fire station.

