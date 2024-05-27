Mission first responders launch new dispatch system

Dispatchers in Mission are now trained to give 911 callers medical help over the phone.

The fire and EMS department launched the new program this month. They say on average, it takes their EMS teams seven minutes and 14 seconds to get to a call.

Now, certified emergency medical dispatchers are providing medical assistance on the phone.

"Instead of just picking up the phone and getting the name address and location, saying 'hey what's going on?' and hanging up, now we are actually staying on the line. We are now giving medical instructions over the phone so, to me, that is just another level of service we can help with," Mission Fire Department Chief Adrian Garcia said.

All nine of Mission's dispatchers went through a week-long training to get certified.

