Mission man arrested after evading arrest and crashing into DPS units

Texas Department of Public Safety officers on Thursday arrested a man under suspicion of evading police and crashing into DPS units.

According information provided by DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez and Sgt. Maria Montalvo, Christopher Lee Garza, 36, of Mission, faces charges including three counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and driving while intoxicated.

DPS officers assisted Pharr police after a 2017 white Ford F-250 failed to yield.

DPS Troopers engaged in stopping the Ford on Canton Road and Closner Boulevard in Edinburg.

The F-250 then “rammed three DPS patrol units” and came to a stop on southbound Frontage Road of I-69C.

Garza was transported and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail pending arraignment.